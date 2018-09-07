Corey Coleman: Works out for Cardinals

Coleman worked out for the Cardinals on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Traded from Cleveland to Buffalo during training camp, Coleman was unable to crack the 53-man roster on a Bills team with minimal talent at his position. It obviously wasn't a good sign for his NFL future, but the 2016 first-round pick still figures to generate some interest around the league. He's only 24 years old and his first two professional seasons were marred by injuries.

