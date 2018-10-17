Corey Coleman: Works out with Giants

Coleman worked out with the Giants on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Coleman has been evaluated by the occupants of MetLife Stadium this week, both of which have injuries dotting their receiving corps. He is practice-squad eligible, meaning an organization can ink him for a much lower cost and see if he can acclimate to the offensive system. Whether or not he lands on a 53-man roster remains to be seen, but Coleman has yet to log an offensive snap this season.

