Corey Fuller: Let go by New Orleans
Fuller (undisclosed) was waived by the Saints on Monday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With the decision, Fuller will have the chance to clear waivers and sign with another team should he draw any interest. The prospect of that happening, however, is rather dim considering his undisclosed injury.
