Grant (foot) remains unsigned, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website reports.

Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 5 of the 2018 season and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. It's unclear if his continued status as a free agent is due to a lengthy recovery process or simply a lack of interest from teams. The 27-year-old averaged 5.6 yards on 81 carries in four seasons with the Jaguars, but 25.1 percent of his rushing yards came from two long gains on fake punts. Grant will need to battle for a 53-man roster spot if he eventually signs with a team.

