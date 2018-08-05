Corey Griffin: Let go by San Francisco
Griffin was waived by the 49ers on Sunday.
Griffin signed with the 49ers back in April as an undrafted free agent after he recorded 50 tackles in 11 games at Georgia Tech last season. He was waived in order to create a roster spot for the signing of guard Chris Gonzalez.
