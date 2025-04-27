Kiner is slated to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Kiner topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his final two seasons at Cincinnati, and he caught all 16 targets as a senior. The 23-year-old lacks breakaway speed but is a compact runner (5-foot-9, 208 pounds) and showcases strong balance as a runner. He's far from a lock to make the 53-man roster, but there's always upside for a running back in a Kyle Shanahan system.