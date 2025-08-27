Kiner (ankle) was waived by the 49ers with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Kiner suffered a high-ankle sprain during the 49ers' second preseason game and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. Due to his injury settlement, he'll be free to sign with a new team once he's healthy. The undrafted rookie posted 1,153 yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries (5.7 YPC) through 12 games at Cincinnati.