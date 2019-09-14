The Broncos waived Levin on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

If Levin clears waivers, he'll be a good candidate for the team's practice squad.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week