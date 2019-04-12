Corey Liuget: Meets with Giants
Liuget (quadriceps) met with the Giants recently, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Liuget missed the first four weeks of 2018 for a PED suspension and landed on injured reserve in November with a torn right quadriceps tendon. He said in late February that he was 80-to-90 percent healthy, which suggests he's close to full strength at this point in time. The 29-year-old was in decline even before his injury/suspension-plagued season, but his wealth of experience playing 3-4 defensive end could make him a nice fit with the Giants. Liuget averaged 733 snaps, 50 tackles and 5.7 sacks per season during his 2012-14 peak.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...
-
Busts 1.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...
-
AFC Fantasy news and notes
In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...