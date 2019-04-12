Liuget (quadriceps) met with the Giants recently, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Liuget missed the first four weeks of 2018 for a PED suspension and landed on injured reserve in November with a torn right quadriceps tendon. He said in late February that he was 80-to-90 percent healthy, which suggests he's close to full strength at this point in time. The 29-year-old was in decline even before his injury/suspension-plagued season, but his wealth of experience playing 3-4 defensive end could make him a nice fit with the Giants. Liuget averaged 733 snaps, 50 tackles and 5.7 sacks per season during his 2012-14 peak.

