Corey Liuget: Mostly healthy following surgery
Liuget hinted in an interview with Kirk Morrison on SiriusXM Radio he's about "80-90 percent" recovered from a torn quadriceps injury that required surgery in November.
Liuget technically is a free agent given the Chargers declined his $8 million team option last week, but the veteran defensive tackle did mention he'd be open to returning to the team should it be interested. After recording 21 sacks in his first five seasons with the club, Liuget has struggled to stay on the field, picking up just three sacks in 34 subsequent games, and will likely struggle to command a top-dollar deal given his age (he'll soon be 29) and recent injury history.
