Play

Nelson (elbow) is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nelson has been a solid special team contributor and depth option at tight end for the Broncos the past four seasons. In those four seasons, Nelson has managed 88 tackles, six passes defensed, one sack and one fumble recovery.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories