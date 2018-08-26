Nelson was released by the Eagles on Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nelson played in 53 games for the Broncos the past four years and was looking to compete for a starting role in Philadelphia when he signed with the Eagles back in March. However, the team wasn't impressed with his performance to date and cut ties with him as a result. Look for LaRoy Reynolds and Jaboree Williams to see some extra snaps at outside linebacker now that Nelson has been released.