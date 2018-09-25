Corey Robinson: Waived by Carolina
Robinson was waived by the Panthers on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Robinson's spot with the team became expendable following management's decision to acquire veteran lineman Marshall Newhouse in a trade with Buffalo. Robinson, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has struggled to get his feet beneath him in the early portion of his career. It seems as though he's approaching a critical period of time that could define the trajectory of his career.
