Corn Elder: Parts ways with Panthers
The Panthers released Elder on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2017 fifth-round pick, Elder missed his rookie season due to a knee injury and played only 61 defensive snaps across 13 games in 2018, making three tackles. He'll work to catch on in a depth capacity elsewhere in the league.
