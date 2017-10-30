Cornelius Edison: Waived by Vikings
Edison was waived by the Vikings on Monday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Edison was signed by the Vikings on Saturday and was not active for Sunday's win over the Browns. The 24-year-old is a practice squad candidate if he clears waivers.
