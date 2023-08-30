Powell was waived without any injury designation by Kansas City on Tuesday.

Powell tweaked his hamstring during the Chiefs' 33-32 preseason victory versus the Browns on Aug. 26, but he was not tagged with any injury designation when Kansas City cut him loose Tuesday. The 2021 fifth-round pick spent most of last season on the Chiefs' practice squad, and he received a reserve/future contract in January after being elevated for three games in 2022. Should he clear waivers, Powell could be a prime candidate to rejoin the team's practice squad ahead of the 2023 campaign.