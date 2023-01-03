The Chiefs placed Powell (undisclosed) on the practice-squad injured list Monday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
It's unclear exactly what injury Powell is dealing with, but he'll now be ineligible to play for at least the Chiefs' next four games. As a result, his earliest possible chance to return would come if the team makes it to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. However, it the Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a subsequent first-round bye in the playoffs, then Powell will not be able to return before the end of the season. The second-year wideout has not recorded a target over three appearances this season.