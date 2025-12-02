The Steelers released Powell from the practice squad Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

It's a short stint for Powell, who signed with the practice squad Nov. 25 and was not elevated for last Sunday's loss against the Bills. The move was coupled with the re-signing of defensive back Daequan Hardy. Hardy will see his second stint on the Steelers this season after previously being signed to the practice squad Nov. 4. Powell will now go on waivers, and if he clears them, will become a free agent.