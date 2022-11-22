Powell reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Powell made his NFL debut as he was activated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's win over the Chargers. The second-year wideout figured to provide depth for Kansas City with Mecole Hardman (abdomen) on IR and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) ruled inactive. However, Powell did not log a target and ultimately played just one of his 16 snaps on offense Week 11. The 25-year-old will now be eligible for two more elevations while on the Chiefs practice squad this season.