Cornell Powell: Waived by Kansas City
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
at
6:22 pm ET
•
1 min read
Kansas City waived
Powell on Tuesday.
Powell spent the 2021 campaign on Kansas City's practice squad and was unable to make the team's 53-man roster for a second consecutive season. He seems like a candidate to land on a practice squad once again in 2022.
