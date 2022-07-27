site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cortez Broughton: Let go by Kansas City
RotoWire Staff
Broughton (undisclosed) was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Broughton was placed on the PUP list after arriving to camp. Selected in the seventh round by the Chargers in 2019, Broughton has yet to earn a steady role in the NFL.
