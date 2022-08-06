Broughton (undisclosed) and the Chiefs have come to terms on an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Broughton kicked off camp in Kansas City by landing on the reserve/PUP list. It is unclear what issue he is dealing with, but he will now be free to look for a new opportunity once his health allows it.
