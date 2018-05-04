James (knee) was waived by the Raiders on Friday due to a failed physical, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

James ended the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a torn meniscus and it appears he isn't back to 100 percent quite yet, resulting in his failed physical. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent, free to sign with any team for the 2018 season once he's back to health.