Courtland Sutton: Entering 2018 NFL Draft
Sutton declared for the 2018 NFL Draft following his redshirt junior season at SMU, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.
Recruited as a safety coming out of high school, Sutton blossomed into one of the best and most physically dominant receivers in the college landscape over the last three years. Sutton (6-4, 218) put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and finished his SMU career with 3,152 yards and 31 receiving touchdowns. He has a frame similar to Kenny Golladay, who had a productive rookie season with the Lions as a third-round selection out of Northern Illinois. Sutton not only uses his size advantage to win jump balls in the red zone, but he has a surprising amount of ability out of the slot and on short routes to move the chains; however, that short-area ability that allowed him to blow by American Athletic Conference defenders might not have the same amount of effectiveness at the next level. In any case, Sutton is a top-5 receiving prospect in this class and it'd be surprising at this stage if he has to wait long into Day 2 to hear his name called.
