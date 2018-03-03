Courtland Sutton: Rises to challenge in 40-yard dash

Sutton checked in with a 4.54 40-yard dash while adding a 124.0-inch broad jump and 35.5-inch vertical jump.

Speed was a box that badly needed to be checked for Sutton, whose tape led to some concerns that he didn't have the top gear necessary to separate down the field. As a 6-foot-3 receiver at 218 pounds, Sutton's 4.54 40-yard dash time is a solid mark that quells those speed concerns. His vertical leap was right in line with the positional average but with his big frame and long arms, Sutton's catch radius is impressive overall. Sutton should remain among the top five receivers taken in the class, but he may have to wait until early in Day 2 depending on a team's desire or lack thereof to go after the top "big" receiver in the class.