Courtland Sutton got paid Monday, and I'm glad that we don't have to worry about any contract situation for him moving forward. He's one of my favorite Fantasy players to draft this season.



Sutton got a four year, $92 million extension, which includes $41 million guaranteed. He should continue to be a go-to option for Sean Payton and Bo Nix, and I love drafting Sutton in Round 4 in all leagues.



That's ahead of his early Average Draft Position as of now, which is Round 5 on CBS Sports and FantasyPros. I'm expecting Sutton to build on what he did in 2024, and he should be considered a high-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver.



Last year, Sutton had 81 catches for 1,081 yards and eight touchdowns, and he averaged 14.3 PPR points per game. But he was better as Nix improved during the year, and Sutton averaged 18.2 PPR points per game in his final 10 outings.



He also has 18 touchdowns in two seasons playing for Payton, and that's hard to overlook. And, clearly, Payton and the Broncos trust Sutton based on his contract extension.



Sutton could lose some targets to new additions Evan Engram and rookie Pat Bryant, and Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, and Troy Franklin are also in the mix. But Sutton is the alpha of this receiving corps, and hopefully, his production to close 2024 is the norm all season in 2025.



Let's hope that Sutton's Fantasy value doesn't rise too much now that he's in the news with his contract. But I'm willing to draft him ahead of his ADP since he's in a great spot with the Broncos this year.