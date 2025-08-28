The Seahawks signed Jackson to their practice squad Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Jackson spent training camp with Denver after the team signed him as an undrafted free agent in late April. The Arkansas State product wasn't able to make the Broncos' 53-man roster, but he'll get a chance to make an impression on Seattle's practice squad. Jackson featured as both a wideout and return man in college, which could help him in his bid to get elevated to the active roster down the line.