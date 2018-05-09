Upshaw visited the Eagles recently, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

A 2012 second-round pick, Upshaw spent the first four seasons of his career playing outside linebacker in Baltimore's 3-4 defense, then spent the past two years at end and tackle in Atlanta's 4-3 scheme. He only has 216 tackles, seven sacks, and six forced fumbles in 90 career regular-season games, but the versatility might make him useful if the Eagles were to run into injury issues with their fantastic defensive line. The 28-year-old probably would have a better shot at a meaningful Week 1 role if he signed with a less talented team.