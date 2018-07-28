Courtney Upshaw: Waived by Jets
Upshaw (undisclosed) was waived/injured by the Jets on Saturday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Upshaw signed with the Jets this offseason in hopes of resurrecting his value as a pass rusher. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though Upshaw will be able to do so in New York after being waived Saturday. Upshaw has spent last season with Atlanta where he registered nine total tackles and a sack.
