The Cowboys placed Hansford (calf) on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hansford will continue to count against Dallas' 90-man roster while on this list in the preseason, but he is still eligible to return and participate at any point before the team's Aug. 30 cutdown date. Otherwise, the rookie linebacker will be forced to miss the first four games of the regular season.