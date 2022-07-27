Cowboys' Aaron Hansford: Placed on active/PUP list By RotoWire Staff Jul 27, 2022 at 12:11 pm ET • 1 min read Hansford (calf) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.Hansford joined the Cowboys this spring as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M. Once healthy, he'll try to earn a spot in Dallas' linebacker corps. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.