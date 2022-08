Shampklin left Friday's preseason contest with an undisclosed injury but did lead the team in rushing yards (54) on 13 carries, Kurt Daniels Editor of Cowboys Star Magazine reports.

Shampklin saw a significant workload with the Cowboys resting almost all of their key starters on both sides of the ball. The undrafted rookie is not expected to make the roster, but he could return to the Cowboys' practice squad in the event he's waived and passes through waivers.