Redmon did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a concussion, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redmon was a full participant at Monday's practice, so it is unclear when the concussion was sustained, Nonetheless, his chances to clear protocol before Thursday's matchup with the Redskins seems like a tough ask. Connor Williams would presumably replace him as the team's backup center behind Joe Looney should he ultimately be unable to go.