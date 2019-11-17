Play

Redmond (back) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redmond hasn't appeared in a game this season so his absence is unlikely to impact the Cowboys. The back injury isn't considered a long-term issue, so the 26-year-old could end up receiving an injury settlement once healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories