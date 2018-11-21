Redmond (concussion) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Redmond appears to have sustained a concussion during practice this week, and will remain in the league-mandated concussion protocol during Thursday's divisional tilt against the Redskins. The backup center will work to get healthy in time for the Cowboys' matchup against the Saints in Week 13.

