Smith totaled 11 tackles (six solo), one sack and two quarterback hits against the Rams on Sunday.

Smith looked great by any standard, but especially for a player who had been out of the league for five years. Even with age 31 coming up later in September, Smith seems to have quite a bit left in the tank. Although his tackle rate will fall off in upcoming games, he's a candidate to emerge as one of the top IDPs in leagues where he's eligible on the defensive line.