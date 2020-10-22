Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Smith (neck) will be limited in practice but is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Football Team, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy also noted that Smith, who missed Wednesday's practice, "jammed" his neck versus the Cardinals on Monday. Barring any setbacks, it looks like Smith is set to draw his usual start at Washington, though it remains to be seen whether his injury could limit him to a snap count.