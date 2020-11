Smith (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice but is expected to suit up against the Steelers on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Smith began the week with back-to-back limited practices, but it doesn't look as though his availability is in any serious danger. As long as he's able to suit up, the veteran pass rusher will look to provide key pressure against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers on Sunday.