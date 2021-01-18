Smith recorded 48 tackles (31 solo) with five sacks, two passes defended and two fumbles recoveries over 16 games in 2020.

Were it not for Alex Smith, Aldon would have been a shoo-in for the Comeback Player of the Year Award. The 31-year-old edge rusher hadn't played in an NFL game since 2015, but after getting his life in order off the field he made his return and demonstrated that he still retained a lot of his elite athleticism, posting a three-sack day against the Seahawks in Week 3 and returning a fumble 78 yards for a touchdown against the Bengals in Week 14. The Cowboys, and new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, will likely make every effort to bring Smith back next season, but the veteran will be looking for a significant raise on the $2 million he made in 2020.