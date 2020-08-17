Smith has consistently been in the backfield during the first couple days of practice and has shown few signs of rust despite his five-year layoff, Kyle Youmans of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The 30-year-old has been taking snaps with the first-team defense while the Cowboys wait for the newly signed Everson Griffen to clear intake protocols, and Smith has taken full advantage of his opportunities to line up opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. Griffen is expected to start once the team's defensive line is at full strength, but if Smith can return to anything close to his former Pro Bowl form, the Dallas pass rush could be formidable this season.