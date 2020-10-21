Smith (neck) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Smith logged his lowest snap share of the season (66 percent) in Monday's loss to the Cardinals, so he may have been feeling the effects during the game. Regardless, his status is uncertain for this Sunday's matchup against Washington, and he'll need to get on the field by Friday to have a chance to suit up. Smith started the season on fire with four sacks over the first three games, but he's been blanked over the last three contests. If he misses time, Dorance Armstrong is expected to start at strong-side linebacker.
