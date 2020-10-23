Smith (neck) isn't listed on the final injury report heading into Sunday's game against Washington, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
This news backs up coach Mike McCarthy's assertion that the pass rusher would be out there come Sunday. Smith has a great opportunity to build on his season total of four sacks against a Washington team that has allowed 11 sacks in its last two games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Three sacks in Week 3•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Excellent debut for Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Making good impression in camp•
-
Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Conditionally reinstated by league•