Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Reinstatement unlikely before draft
Smith (suspension) isn't expected to be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the NFL draft next week, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
The veteran edge rusher, who hasn't played since 2015 due to an indefinite suspension under the league's old CBA, needs to be reinstated before he can participate in any activities with the Cowboys. Having Smith officially in the fold would give Dallas more security at a position the team is expected to address in some fashion during the draft, but the 30-year-old remains a complete wild card in terms of the kind of production he might be able to offer after such a long layoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Parker
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Forgotten first-half stars
Ben Gretch looks at guys who may not have closed the 2019 season well, but were certainly hot...
-
4/15 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is deep-diving into the first half studs from 2019 to find draft day value.
-
Best Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
April two-quarterback mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes the most interesting teams in our two quarterback mock draft.
-
4/13 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reviews the most recent 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included Jonathan Taylor off...