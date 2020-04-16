Smith (suspension) isn't expected to be reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell prior to the NFL draft next week, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

The veteran edge rusher, who hasn't played since 2015 due to an indefinite suspension under the league's old CBA, needs to be reinstated before he can participate in any activities with the Cowboys. Having Smith officially in the fold would give Dallas more security at a position the team is expected to address in some fashion during the draft, but the 30-year-old remains a complete wild card in terms of the kind of production he might be able to offer after such a long layoff.