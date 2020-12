Smith recorded three tackles (one solo) and returned a fumble for a 78-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Cincy fumbled on each of its first three possessions, leading to 17 first-half points for Dallas -- including Smith's second career TD, and first since 2012. The 31-year-old has had a remarkable comeback campaign in Dallas, and he now has 47 tackles with five sacks through 13 games.