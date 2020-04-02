Cowboys' Aldon Smith: Set for NFL return in Dallas
Smith agreed to a one-year contract with the Cowboys on Wednesday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.
The 30-year-old hasn't seen game action since 2015 with the Raiders, but he still managed to ink the one-year, $2 million deal with the Cowboys that includes an additional $2 million incentives based on sack production, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Smith has been on indefinite suspension for his numerous legal issues, but he's reportedly worked hard to maintain his sobriety, and according to Jim Trotter of NFL.com, he began the process of applying for reinstatement in mid-March. If cleared by the NFL to resume his career, Smith could provide a big boost to the Dallas pass rush.
