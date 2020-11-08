Smith (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, despite being listed as questionable for the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith's availability will be confirmed when the Cowboys release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but Smith likely won't face any restrictions if he's active for the contest. The edge rusher has recorded 35 tackles and five sacks through Dallas' first eight games.