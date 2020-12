Smith (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Ravens, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After consecutive missed practices, Smith returned to the field as a full participant Saturday, signaling that he should be good to go Tuesday, barring a setback. The 31-year-old was a menace to start the season, producing four sacks through three games. However, he has recorded just one sack over the last eight outings.