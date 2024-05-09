Holler is expected to sign a contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Nick Harris of the team's official site reports.

Holler spent five collegiate season at UCF where he tallied 22 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns across 13 games during his 2023 senior seaosn. The 6-foot-3 tight end will now become one of 12 undrafted free agents brought in by Dallas ahead of the team's rookie minicamp this coming Friday and Saturday. Holler will likely compete this offseason with fellow undrafted free agent Brevyn Spann-Ford and Princeton Fant for a role as a backup blocking tight end.