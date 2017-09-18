Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Barely gets on field Sunday
Morris played only one snap and failed to get a touch in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
The Denver defense did an excellent job bottling up Ezekiel Elliott, but rather than turn to Morris, the Cowboys instead gave Rod Smith their only two non-Zeke carries of the day. This lack of usage doesn't bode well for Morris' hold on a game-day roster spot moving forward, much less his workload should Elliott be forced to serve his six-game suspension or otherwise be taken out of the Cowboys plans.
