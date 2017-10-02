Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Breaks big run Sunday

Morris carried the ball twice for 76 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Nearly all of those yards came on a 70-yard tote early in the second quarter that nearly got Morris his first TD of the season, but he was dragged down from behind at the five-yard line. The veteran's usage remains extremely limited behind Ezekiel Elliott, but Morris' big run should at least help him remain in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and keep Darren McFadden on the game-day inactive list.