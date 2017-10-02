Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Breaks big run Sunday
Morris carried the ball twice for 76 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Nearly all of those yards came on a 70-yard tote early in the second quarter that nearly got Morris his first TD of the season, but he was dragged down from behind at the five-yard line. The veteran's usage remains extremely limited behind Ezekiel Elliott, but Morris' big run should at least help him remain in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart and keep Darren McFadden on the game-day inactive list.
More News
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Barely gets on field Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Still competing with McFadden for No. 2 role•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Ineffective in Sunday's win•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Leads team in rushing Saturday against Raiders•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Strong showing Saturday•
-
Cowboys' Alfred Morris: Looking more explosive in camp•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...